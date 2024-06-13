Cult Wines clients to benefit from state-of-the-art storage through Coterie Vaults

Access to wine-lending facility through Jera Wines

Coterie providing a secured lending facility to Cult Wines

Cult Wines, the largest fine wine manager in the world, has enhanced its client offering through a new agreement with Coterie Holdings, a leader in fine wine and innovation.

Expert, secure wine storage and handling at Coterie Vaults (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the agreement, Cult Wines' clients will benefit from access to Coterie Vaults, a modern, purpose-built (completed Spring 2023), state-of-the-art wine storage facility with a 10-million bottle capacity where wines can mature in a perfect, temperature and humidity controlled environment, ensuring that every bottle reaches its full potential.

Cult Wines is constantly thinking about ways to create value for clients and enhance their experiences around wine and their portfolios. As part of the agreement, Coterie Vaults will become the exclusive storage partner for Cult Wines and its customers helping to preserve the value and quality of their investments.

Cult Wines' customers will also gain access to Jera, a wine-lending platform powered by Coterie Holdings. Jera gives collectors and investors the opportunity to access liquidity from their wine collections without selling them by providing asset-backed loans with competitive loan-to-value rates.

As part of the agreement, Coterie Holdings and Jera are also extending their support to Cult Wines through the provision of a secured lending facility.

Setting new standards for client experience

Cult Wines and Coterie Holdings share a commitment to enhancing client experience in the fine wine market through data and innovation. This agreement combines Cult Wines' extensive network and expertise in wine investment with Coterie's innovative suite of services within the wine sector.

"We are excited to partner with Coterie Holdings, a company that shares our vision for the future of the fine wine market," said Tom Gearing, CEO of Cult Wines. "This agreement will enable us to offer an unmatched level of service and innovation to our clients, further solidifying our position as the global leader in wine investment. Coterie Vaults, is the leading wine storage facility in the UK, and this partnership secures warehousing capacity for our customers and future business expansion."

Commenting on the agreement, Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Holdings, said: "Here at Coterie, we are building an ecosystem that stands at the forefront of innovation and allows us to drive positive change in our industry. Through innovations like Coterie Vaults and Jera, we are setting new standards and elevating customer experience in the fine wine sector to remarkable new heights. We are excited to be able to work with an industry leader and extend these services to Cult Wines' clients."

A bright future for fine wine

The agreement between Cult Wines and Coterie Holdings marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies and for customer experience in the fine wine market.

Cult Wines, founded in 2007, expertly blends heritage, unrivalled expertise, and innovative technology to transform the fine wine industry for producers, wine enthusiasts, collectors, and investors alike. With approximately £250 million of wine assets under management, Cult Wines leverages intuitive digital platforms, powerful data-driven technology, deep industry knowledge, and an unwavering passion to revolutionise how consumers buy, sell, invest, and collect wines.

Notes to editors

About Cult Wines

Cult Wines is the world's leading fine wine investment firm, providing clients with bespoke portfolio management services that maximise the value and enjoyment of their wine collections. With a global presence and a team of seasoned experts, Cult Wines offers unparalleled access to the finest wines and investment opportunities. Founded in 2007, Cult Wines manages approximately £250 million in wine assets, leveraging innovative technology and deep industry knowledge to transform the fine wine market.

About Coterie Holdings

Coterie Holdings is a leader in fine wine and innovation. The Group comprises several leading businesses in the wine sector including: merchants Lay Wheeler (https://www.laywheeler.com) and Hallgarten Novum Wines (https://www.hnwines.co.uk), wine lending platform Jera Wine (https://jerawine.com) and the state-of-the-art Coterie Vaults storage facility (https://coterievaults.com). Coterie aims to build a unique, market-leading fine wine group that meets the needs of stakeholders by delivering best-in-class service through the best people, most efficient processes, and advanced technology, linked together through one ecosystem. With strong financial backing and a customer-centric approach, Coterie is redefining how wine enthusiasts buy, sell, and interact with their collections.

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Cult Wines

Jody Richardson

jrichardson@cultwines.com

+44 (0)207 1000 942

Coterie Holdings

Gordon Carver (Hawthorn Advisors)

g.carver@hawthornadvisors.com

+44 (0)7967 963 420