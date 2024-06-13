Alta Global Group Partners with Former UFC Fighter Jessica-Rose Clark

Key Partnership Highlights:

Alta has partnered with Australian former UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark

By partnering with an esteemed and popular figure like Jessica-Rose Clark, Alta aims to strengthen its connection with the global MMA community, encouraging fans to actively participate in martial arts

This collaboration is expected to facilitate the adoption of Alta's newly acquired digital marketing platform, Hype, among gyms and coaches and support the growth of the Warrior Training Program in North America

Alta continues to forge alliances with the best and most recognized names in MMA and combat sports to expand its influence both in the US and globally and drive cost-effective reach into the target audience

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA) ("Alta" or the "Company"), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with esteemed Australian mixed martial artist Jessica-Rose Clark. This collaboration marks another step forward in Alta's mission to engage 640 million MMA fans globally, converting their passion into active participation.

Jessica-Rose Clark, born in Cairns, Australia, began her professional MMA career in December 2012, achieving an impressive record of five wins and one loss in her first two years. After a brief hiatus, she joined Invicta FC in 2015, competing in notable bouts against fighters such as Pannie Kianzad and Pam Sorenson. In November 2017, Clark made her UFC debut with a victorious split decision against Bec Rawlings and later secured a unanimous decision win over Paige VanZant. She holds multiple titles, including the UCU Women's Bantamweight Championship, XFC Australia Bantamweight Championship, and Roshambo Women's Bantamweight Championship. Jessica trains and coaches out of Alta partner gym Combat Sports Academy (CSA) in Dublin, California.

Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of Alta Global Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "Jessica is one of a few elite Australian female MMA fighters who have competed in the UFC. Jess has established a passionate fanbase in both the US and Australia, connecting with MMA fans worldwide. As a longstanding Alta Coach, we are immensely proud to bring her expertise and profile to support our mission of encouraging fans to embark on a training and participation journey in martial arts. As a coach of our Warrior Training Program at CSA in Dublin, Jessica shares our belief in the transformative power of combat sports."

Rich Chou, Vice President of North America at Alta, added: "Jessica is the longest standing Warrior Training Program coach in North America and has coached many participants through their 20-week journey to becoming a combat athlete. She brings a wealth of knowledge around the sport and a unique perspective on the benefits of combat sports training for women. We are excited to partner with her to help grow combat sports and support gym owners globally."

Alta's approach to enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement, and increasing membership retention is designed to maximize revenue opportunities within the global martial arts and combat sports industry. Alta estimates each active gym partnership could produce an average of $88,000 in annual revenue for the Company if they run two Alta Programs each year (average 24 participants per program) and cross-sell the Alta Pass, Academy products and Hype, Alta's all-in-one digital marketing platform for small business. Alta has over 500 active gym partnerships and is targeting approximately 45,000 potential combat sports gym partners in the US as it expands its network globally.

For more information on the program visit www.trainalta.com

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https://www.altaglobalgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any references to active gyms or partner gyms mean a gym profile claimed or created, and accepted terms and conditions and/or accepted previous license agreement to run the Warrior Training Program. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section set forth in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

