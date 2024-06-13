FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Aerospace ESG Summit

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that Board Member Nancy Young will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Aerospace ESG Summit on Thursday, June 20, 2024 beginning at 8:55 a.m. MT (10:55 a.m. ET). The Company will also host meetings with institutional investors which can be arranged by contacting your Jefferies representative or the FLYHT investor relations team at investors@flyht.com.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the FLYHT investor relations website at https://flyht.com/investors/.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 investors@flyht.com mchesler@flyht.com

