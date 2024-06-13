Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
WKN: A2AMAC | ISIN: SE0006510491 | Ticker-Symbol: W06
Frankfurt
13.06.24
11:45 Uhr
25,100 Euro
+0,400
+1,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2024 13:22 Uhr
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB
(publ), company registration number 556943-7774, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's
listing requirements. Provided that Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding AB
(publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm,
that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements
are met, first day of trading is expected to June 19, 2024. The B-shares are
currently traded on First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 7,287,260 shares of which
700,003 A-shares and 6,587,257 B-shares. 



Short Name:            AJA B          
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:            SE0006510491      
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:          105147         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 6,587,257        
----------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:             CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:             Mid Cap         
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC:               XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials          
-----------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.