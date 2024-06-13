Scipher Medicine, a company focused on proprietary AI and network biology platform solutions to transform patient care, is attending and presenting at the annual European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) conference in Vienna, Austria.

The poster presentation highlighted the impact PrismRA is having on the use of biologic and targeted therapies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). PrismRA, our leading AI-developed laboratory test, is used to assess non-response to tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi) in patients with RA. TNFi are the most prescribed biologics used in RA, but only about one third of patients will adequately respond and reach their treatment goals on a TNFi, leaving roughly two thirds of patients with RA continuing to struggle in moderate or high disease activity1. The change in prescribing patterns that this study detected shows that precision medicine can have a profound impact on the treatment of autoimmune diseases like RA as providers are able to take a more tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all standard of care. TNFi were less commonly used when PrismRA-tested patients showed a signal of inadequate response to TNFi.

"We are pleased with the increased focus and use of PrismRA in the rheumatology community, and to be able to share this data at EULAR," said Reginald Seeto, President and CEO of Scipher. "We believe the future of therapeutic treatment should involve a personalized precision diagnostic and we are proud to be the first to have delivered a MOLDx approved predictive therapy response test in rheumatology."

The abstract, High-Confidence Assessment of Response to Therapies in Rheumatoid Arthritis calls to attention Scipher's ability to train molecular signature response classifiers (MSRCs) with improved performance characteristics by taking a novel approach to using composite outcome measures (COMs) for determining treatment effectiveness in RA. The COMs include such measures as clinical disease activity index (CDAI), disease activity score for twenty-eight joints (DAS28), and the American College of Rheumatology 20%/50%/70% response (ACR20/50/70). COMs are mathematical equations that combine patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and clinical metrics. The approach taken by Scipher in collaboration with Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates has introduced robustness and reproducibility assessment of the COMs and improved concordance between measures of therapy response used to develop MSRCs like PrismRA.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching each patient with their most effective therapy, believes that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientific data. Using Spectra, a proprietary network medicine platform, Scipher commercializes tests revealing a person's unique molecular disease signature and match it to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The patient molecular data generated from our tests further supports the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. Scipher partners with leading payers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies to bring solutions to patients across diseases. To learn more about Scipher visit sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher Medicine on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world's largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit PrismRA.com.

1. Curtis JR, Jain A, Askling J, et al. A comparison of patient characteristics and outcomes in selected European and U.S. rheumatoid arthritis registries. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2010 Aug;40(1):2-14.e1. doi: 10.1016/j.semarthrit.2010.03.003.

