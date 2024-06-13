Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the details regarding their upcoming diamond drilling program at their Loranger property, SK. Located within the eastern Wollaston Domain, Loranger is situated adjacent to the renowned, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin and holds strong potential for hosting valuable uranium deposits. The focus of this program is to strategically target highlighted NE-SW electromagnetic conductors at depth (Figure 1) using results from the VTEM Plus geophysical survey conducted in 2021 by Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys Ltd.

Stephen Burega, President, stated: "We are looking forward to getting our diamond drilling program at Loranger underway. The project is adjacent to the east side of the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, and this program targets NE-SW electromagnetic conductors identified by the 2021 Resistivity Depth Imaging survey, aiming to uncover significant uranium deposits."

Starting mid-June, 2024, Appia aims to drill 1,000 total meters across 3 to 4 drill holes, targeting depths of 200 to 300 meters. The operation will be supported by Mustang Helicopters Inc., utilizing one Hydracore Diamond Drill supplied and operated by Apex Diamond Drilling Ltd. In a collaborative effort with YNLR and the local Hatchet Lake First Nations Band, the Loranger project will be proudly supported by local community employees, infrastructure, materials, and resources.

The Loranger drilling program will mark a significant advancement in the exploration and development of this Saskatchewan property, underscoring the Company's commitment to engaging and supporting local communities while pursuing its strategic objectives.

Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1 - Loranger Diamond Drill Targets, Wollaston Lake, SK, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/212770_ca44c8fcb497bae2_001full.jpg

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

