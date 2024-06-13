Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
PR Newswire
13.06.2024 13:48 Uhr
Valmet Oyj: Inside information, positive profit warning: Valmet revises upwards its Comparable EBITA guidance for 2024

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release (inside information) on June 13, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to positive development, Valmet revises upwards its Comparable EBITA guidance for 2024. For net sales, the guidance remains unchanged.

New guidance for 2024:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will increase in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Previous guidance for 2024, issued on February 7, 2024:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level or increase in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

