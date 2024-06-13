Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.06.2024 13:50 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stooges: $STOG Launches MasterCard and UnionPay Debit Cards, Surges 200%

Stooges ($STOG) Memecoin continues to disrupt the cryptocurrency world with the announcement of its new MasterCard and UnionPay debit cards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Stooges ($STOG) Memecoin continues to disrupt the cryptocurrency world with the announcement of its new MasterCard and UnionPay debit cards, coinciding with a remarkable 200% increase in value over the past week. This exciting development comes on the heels of the coin's highly anticipated listing on the MEXC exchange, scheduled for June 14, 2024.

Born as a playful criticism of the current crypto landscape, $STOG coin draws inspiration from the slapstick comedy of the Three Stooges. It is here to remind us that not everything in life has to be serious. It is fast, it is silly, and it is on Solana.

With the recent announcement of STOOG cards, $STOG holders can now seamlessly integrate their tokens into real-life transactions. Use your $STOG balances to spend or withdraw cash at ATMs using Mastercard and UnionPay cards. Stooges is also the first memecoin on Solana to provide debit cards compatible with Google Pay and Apple Pay, along with a mobile app to manage your allocations, all secured by Fireblocks. Pre-order your card now at https://stooges.io/card, with the first deliveries scheduled for July.

The launch of MasterCard and UnionPay debit cards allows $STOG holders to easily spend their cryptocurrency in everyday transactions, bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world usability. This initiative marks a significant step forward in making $STOG more accessible and practical for its growing community.

$STOG Launches MasterCard and UnionPay Debit Cards, Surges 200%

Stooges, a community-driven memecoin, has been attracting significant attention since the announcement of its presale on Pinksale starting May 10. BitMart Exchange, a top-20 CEX, confirmed the coin's upcoming listing, driving further interest from the cryptocurrency community. Thousands of users on X and Telegram have shown enthusiasm, eagerly awaiting the pre-sale and now celebrating the introduction of the debit cards.

Embracing its role as a satirical critique of the crypto industry, the STOG coin has no inherent utility. Led by a self-proclaimed "useless team," the project aims to mock the seriousness often associated with cryptocurrencies while celebrating meme culture.

To celebrate its milestones, Stooges is launching an airdrop of 150 million $STOG, equivalent to 5% of the total supply. This airdrop rewards those who contribute significantly to meme culture. The 200 most active participants will be selected to receive a share of the $STOG airdrop.

Participants can join by following Stooges on social media and creating memes, whether images, videos, or music, around the theme of the Three Stooges. Winners will receive their $STOG in their wallets on June 14, 2024.

For more information about $STOG, the airdrop, its debit cards and the upcoming MEXC listing, please visit their website.

Media Contact

Organization: Stooges
Contact Person: Jose Cartier
Website: https://www.stooges.io/
Email: contact@stooges.io
city: New York
state: New York
Country: United States

SOURCE: Stooges



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
