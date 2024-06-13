Cerri.com AG Launches Cerri Project V.10

New Version Delivers Enhanced User Experience and Improved Performance

LUZERN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Cerri.com AG, global enterprise project management software provider, today announced the release of a new version of its flagship Cerri Project PPM software, formerly Genius Project. Version 10 delivers a completely redesigned user interface that enhances both the functionality and performance of the project management software. Combining modern aesthetics with advanced technological improvements, it provides project leaders and teams with an intuitive experience that improves usability and facilitates enhanced collaboration.

Key upgrades include:

"We are thrilled to launch V.10, which reflects our commitment to quality and excellence," stated Patrice Cerri, Founder and CEO of Cerri.com AG. "The new design not only enhances the functionality of our software but also enriches the user experience, making project management more intuitive and engaging."

Cerri Project V.10 is ideal for users seeking a PPM solution that streamlines project management processes and ensures strategic alignment with business goals. For more information on Cerri Project, visit https://cerri.com/project.

About Cerri.com AG:

With over 30 years of experience, Cerri.com AG specializes in delivering advanced project and work management software solutions, both cloud-based and on-premise, for global enterprises. Based in Switzerland, it has pioneered project management software for two decades, enhancing team performance through innovative collaboration solutions. Its commitment to innovation is recognized industry-wide, earning it numerous certifications and accolades.

