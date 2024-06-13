MIYO Health Celebrates Colorado's Permanent I Matter Program and Continued Partnership With Signal

The I Matter Program Has Helped Over 12,500 Youth Since Its Launch, Addressing Anxiety, Depression and Other Mental Health Concerns

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / MIYO Health, a leading provider of telehealth solutions for mental health, applauds the Colorado legislature for making the I Matter program permanent. MIYO Health is thankful to senators Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Lisa Cutter, and Representatives Kyle Brown and Manny Rutinel for their unwavering support. This vital initiative provides free mental health services to Colorado youth. In collaboration with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration (BHA), MIYO Health, formerly known as TeleTeachers, Inc., supported the development of the I Matter platform (IMattercolorado.org) alongside its partner Signal Behavioral Health Network.

I Matter Posters



"We are thrilled that the I Matter program will continue to support Colorado youth's mental health needs," said Kishore Gangwani, CEO of MIYO Health. "This program has significantly improved access to mental healthcare by providing no-cost therapy via teletherapy or in-person. We are proud to partner with Signal Behavioral Health Network and the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration in this impactful endeavor."

"BHA knows youth in our state need behavioral health support, and the passage of the bill to make the I Matter program permanent is an incredible step towards increasing access to quality behavioral health services for youth in Colorado and setting our young people on a path towards lifelong wellbeing," said Dannette R. Smith, BHA Commissioner. "We are thankful for the partnership with MIYO Health and Signal to continue this important work."

MIYO Health's contributions to the I Matter program include:

Cloud Platform: MIYO Health built a custom, scalable technology platform incorporating screening tools, algorithmic provider matching and an end-to-end practice management solution to deliver services.

MIYO Health built a custom, scalable technology platform incorporating screening tools, algorithmic provider matching and an end-to-end practice management solution to deliver services. Virtual Therapists: MIYO Health's network of licensed tele-therapists offer crucial support by filling the gaps in coverage by Signal Behavioral Health Network's community of providers.

MIYO Health's network of licensed tele-therapists offer crucial support by filling the gaps in coverage by Signal Behavioral Health Network's community of providers. Program Launch: MIYO Health collaborated closely with the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health to incorporate custom protocols and workflows while ensuring a comprehensive clinical experience.

Since its launch in November 2021, I Matter has positively impacted the youth of Colorado by addressing concerns such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and more.

Key program success metrics include:

Over 500,000 unique users visit the I Matter website each year.

visit the I Matter website each year. Over 40,000 youth have completed mental health screeners since inception.

have completed mental health since inception. Youth participation from 63 of the 64 counties in Colorado.

in Colorado. Over 12,500 youth have registered and participated since it was launched.

have registered and since it was launched. The program offers a choice of over 200 licensed therapists and conducts over 2,000 sessions per month .

and conducts over . 75% of the youth chose teletherapy as a preferred option, with most of the sessions held outside of school hours.

Continued Partnership With Signal

"The I Matter program would not be the success it is today without our collaboration with MIYO Health," said Daniel Darting, CEO at Signal Behavioral Health Network. "Their innovative technology and scalable platform have been instrumental in providing accessible mental health services to Colorado youth. The MIYO team is dependable and committed to our success. We are excited to continue working with MIYO Health to ensure even more youth can access the care they deserve."

MIYO Health remains committed to its ongoing partnership with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration and Signal Behavioral Health Network.

About MIYO Health

MIYO Health empowers communities to deliver accessible, high-quality mental health care through its innovative practice management platform. With a network of active virtual providers and a suite of online therapy solutions, MIYO Health is committed to improving mental health outcomes for all.

Contact Information

Sarah McLaurin

Marketing Manager, MIYO Health

smclaurin@miyohealth.com

SOURCE: MIYO Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.