Bruce D. Hansen Joins Headwall Partners

Mining industry veteran to become Senior Advisor

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce D. Hansen as Senior Advisor.





"We are excited to add Bruce to the growing Headwall team," said Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner of Headwall. "Bruce is an exceptionally distinguished mining sector executive, having held significant leadership positions at major North American mining companies and having received consistent recognition for his contributions to the industry. Bruce is known for his technical expertise, strategic insights, and corporate leadership. We are delighted to have Bruce on our team."

Bruce held senior executive positions in the mining industry over the past 40-plus years. He served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of General Moly, Inc., a U.S.-based molybdenum mining development company located in Lakewood, Colorado, from 2007 until 2020. Prior to that, Bruce served in various senior executive positions at Newmont Mining Corporation, including as Senior Vice President, Operations Services and Development from 2005 to 2006, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2005, and Vice President of Project Development from 1997 to 1999. Previously, Bruce was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corporation, which was acquired by Newmont in 1997.

"I am looking forward to advising Headwall and its clients in the mining sector," commented Mr. Hansen. "I have known Peter for many years, and have been impressed with Headwall's expertise, detailed analytical approach, and sector expertise -- I am excited to become a part of the Headwall team."

Bruce is currently an independent director of Energy Fuels, Inc., a uranium, vanadium, and rare earths production company, and a director of New Moly LLC, a private molybdenum development company. He was previously director of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd from 2014 to April 2024, and also served as a director of the Gold Institute, the National Mining Hall of Fame, and the Nevada Mining Association. Bruce received a Distinguished Achievement Medal from the Colorado School of Mines in 2003 and is a member of the Society for Mining Metallurgy and Exploration, the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Bruce is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines with a degree in Mining Engineering and he received an MBA in Finance from the University of New Mexico.

About Headwall Partners

Headwall Partners is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity placements, restructurings, and other financial services to companies in the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall is led by veteran investment banker Peter J. Scott and has a team of experienced professionals with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm conducts its business in alliance with affiliate firms in order to augment Headwall's industry expertise with the specific product expertise of its affiliates. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com.

