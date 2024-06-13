CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity's AZT PROTECT Wins Ninth Major Industry Award for Best Application Security Solution in Operational Technology

AZT PROTECT named best "Application Security" solution at Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has won another major industry award for AZT PROTECT, its breakthrough solution for protecting operational technology (OT) environments. AZT PROTECT was named winner in the "Application Security" category at the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

This latest accolade is the NINTH major industry award for AZT PROTECT in nine months after its launch. It follows successes at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the Global InfoSec Awards awarded at RSA, and the Globee Awards for Cybersecurity.

"We are honored to receive further industry recognition for AZT PROTECT, which reflects its breakthrough approach to protecting critical infrastructure from dangerous new forms of cyberattack," said Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "AZT PROTECT is built to stop the sophisticated nation-state and supply-chain attacks that existing defenses are missing, as well as all forms of malware - all right out of the box. It provides both industries and government institutions a better approach to protect their critical assets, revenue, and reputations."

AZT PROTECT was launched in July 2023 and has already been proven in some of the world's largest manufacturing environments. It is a fully automated solution that comprehensively secures OT applications against all threats - both known and unknown - stopping attacks as they attempt to execute without relying on centralized cloud updates and constant patching. It is being deployed by companies that manage critical applications in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, government, oil and gas, utilities, and financial services. It stops what others miss.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional - it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize ARIA Cybersecurity for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."



For further information on this multi-award-winning solution please visit: https://www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSP Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

CONTACTS:

Gary Southwell

General Manager

ARIA Cybersecurity

info@ariacybersecurity.com

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737

SOURCE: CSP Inc.

