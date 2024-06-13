Ride 4 Life: American Amateur Cyclists to take on Sierra Madre Challenge in Support of Addiction Recovery

Ride 4 Life, a nationally recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to combating drug and alcohol addiction, announces its participation in the Sierra Madre Challenge, also known as "La Ruta," on August 30th and 31st, 2024. A team of amateur cyclists, including John Stippick, Maria Herrera Ruiz, Matt Haynes, Kalley Hartman, and Braden Salat, will embark on the 198-mile, 2-day journey over the Sierra Madre Mountains to raise awareness and support for addiction recovery to become the first Americans to conquer the Sierra Madre Challenge.

The Sierra Madre Challenge, beginning in Durango, Mexico, at an elevation of 6,200 feet and reaching up to 9,000 feet over the Sierra Madre Mountains, presents a formidable test of endurance and determination. Cyclists will face massive climbs, including the iconic "Devil's Backbone," before descending to Mazatlan, Sinaloa. This challenging route symbolizes the uphill battle individuals face in overcoming addiction.

Ride 4 Life serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with substance abuse, offering access to 100% free treatment programs and collaborating with dedicated organizations such as Brother Benno's, Ashland Home, Charle Street, and The First Step House of North County. Ride 4 Life amplifies its impact in supporting individuals on their journey to recovery.

The Ride 4 Life Team is also creating a documentary of their journey through addiction recovery and the process of transitioning from beginning cyclists to athletes. Filming is taking place in Durango, Mexico and throughout southern California. The main event of the Sierra Madre Challenge will be filmed in August 2024, with editing and final production to be complete by December 2024. The documentary's goal is to inspire others that are new to sobriety and addiction recovery with the message "anything is possible when you begin your journey in recovery".

"We are honored to participate in the Sierra Madre Challenge to raise awareness and support for addiction recovery," said John Stippick, Team Leader of Ride 4 Life. "Through our partnership with organizations like Brother Benno's, Ashland Home, and The First Step House of North County, we are able to provide vital assistance to individuals seeking recovery and rebuilding their lives."

Ride 4 Life encourages supporters to join the cause by donating to one of the designated organizations, where 100% of the donated funds go directly to support addiction recovery services. Donations can be made online at www.ride4life.charity/donate

For more information on Ride 4 Life and how to support their mission, visit www.ride4life.charity or contact John Stippick at jstippick@ride4life.charity

Join Ride 4 Life as they pedal towards a future free from addiction and filled with hope.

About Ride 4 Life:

Ride 4 Life is a nationally recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to combating drug and alcohol addiction. With an unwavering commitment to providing free treatment programs, Ride 4 Life collaborates with dedicated organizations to amplify the impact of their shared mission.

