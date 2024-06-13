Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Liviniti is proud to announce that Steven T. Boyd, EVP and Co-founder, has been honored with the Disruptive Entrepreneur 2024 Gold Globee® Award, honoring those who challenge conventional norms, introduce pioneering ideas and revolutionize traditional practices. Steve, a thought leader who has long advocated for positive change in the pharmacy industry, is recognized for his unrelenting efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible.

"I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of Liviniti," Steve comments. "In pursuing a transparent PBM business model, our goal was to successfully bring a much-needed, new approach to the marketplace. We decided to do things differently because we believed there was an opportunity to do things better. I am proud of our transformative approach - and that we continue to innovate to this day."

Steve regularly consults with state and federal legislators to promote PBM reform initiatives and serves as a founding member of the bipartisan Transparency-Rx coalition. He champions innovative programs and partnerships that focus on better care and cost savings. As the driving force behind the RealtimeRxPricing tool, Steve made it possible for anyone to look up actual drug prices, which typically exist behind-the-scenes with no visibility to the public. No other PBM provides this level of information to consumers.

The Globee Awards for Disruptors is a celebrated program that acknowledges organizations and individuals who make groundbreaking contributions to driving disruptive innovation. This year's awards for disruptors honor leaders from such companies as Uber, Amazon, Qualcomm, Meta, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard and others.

"Congratulations to all the exceptional disruptors celebrated in the 4th Annual Globee Awards for Disruptors," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your relentless pursuit of innovation and ability to challenge the status quo distinguish you as true game-changers in your fields. Your visionary ideas, groundbreaking solutions, and steadfast determination have not only disrupted the market but also inspired others to reimagine what is possible."





Steven T. Boyd, EVP and Co-founder

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

