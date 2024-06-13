Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Cartel Blue (OTC Pink: CRTL), is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: a dynamic Hemp surf apparel line designed to captivate surf enthusiasts worldwide. The CEO of Cartel Blue recently remarked on the surge of Surf Parks emerging globally, noting that these destinations often feature retail outlets offering a variety of products, including T-shirts, towels, and clothing from Cartel Blue's sophisticated hemp surf apparel line.

Praised for its blend of sophistication and cutting-edge design, Cartel Blue's hemp surf apparel line has been hailed as a game-changer by the CEO, Philip Moreb, who sees it as a blessing with promising investor potential. The eco-friendly and sustainable nature of hemp clothing has been emphasized, with the CEO confident that Cartel Blue's casual surf hemp line is poised to make waves in the surf market.

The global hemp clothing market has been on a steady upward trajectory, as evidenced by a recent report from Allied Market Research. In 2021, the market was valued at $2.03 billion and is projected to soar to $10.01 billion within the year, fueled in part by the proliferation of Surf Parks worldwide.

Having already shared samples of the new surf apparel line, Cartel Blue is gearing up for production and distribution on a global scale. The company is eager to showcase its innovative and sustainable clothing line to Surf Parks and consumers across the globe.

Palm Springs Surf Club

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img1.jpg

Palm Springs Surf Club

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8402.jpeg

Palm Springs Surf Club

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8401.jpeg

Hemp Based Surf Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8393.jpeg

Hemp Based Surf Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8391.jpeg

Hemp Based Surf Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8390.jpeg

Hemp Based Surf Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8389.jpeg

Hemp Board Bags

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_img_8388.jpeg

Hemp Women's T-Shirts and Shirts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg9.jpg





Hemp Over-Sized T-Shirts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg10.jpg

Men Hemp Hoodie

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg11.jpg

Hemp Pants

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg12.jpg

Hemp Based Surf Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg13.jpg





Hermès Surf Board

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg14.jpg

Hemp Shoes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/212820_cbimg15.1.jpg

To learn more about Cartel Blue and its Hemp surf apparel line, please visit www.cartelblue.com.

For More Information

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Philip Moreb

CEO, Cartel Blue

Montage.Holdings@yahoo.com

(310) 955-0099

About Cartel Blue:

Cartel Blue is a forward-thinking hemp brand dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through sustainable practices, innovative products, and a commitment to social responsibility. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and environmental stewardship, Cartel Blue strives to inspire positive change while creating timeless apparel for the modern world.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212820

SOURCE: Cartel Blue