Capsol Technologies and Audubon Engineering Company are pleased to announce positive results on a pre-FEED (front-end engineering and design) study of CapsolGT, to be presented at the Carbon Capture Technology Expo North America later this month. Preliminary results prove the technology's performance and efficiency even in the most challenging environments, confirming that CapsolGTcan offer the industry's lowest carbon capture cost-and even be profit-generating-for owners of gas power plants and other industrial applications of open-cycle gas turbines across North America and the Middle East.

Awarded earlier this year to Audubon and Capsol by a globally leading provider of gas turbines, the pre-FEED study aims to verify technical performance, create standardized plant design, and outline commercial details for the deployment of CapsolGTin North America and the Middle East.

CapsolGT captures carbon dioxide from open-cycle gas turbines in a process that solves several industry challenges, as it can capture low-concentration emissions and produce additional electricity for the grid.

The CapsolGT design work by Audubon and Capsol is currently in the final stages. Upon finalization of the ongoing study, technical performance and commercial details will be presented to emitters and suppliers at the Carbon Capture Technology Expo North America in Houston, Texas, on June 26-27, 2024, an important step toward commercialization of CapsolGT

About Capsol Technologies

Capsol Technologies ASA is a carbon capture technology provider with a goal of accelerating the transition to a net zero future. The company offers a carbon capture and heat recovery system in one for superior efficiency with a proven and safe solvent, which is licensed either directly to customers or through industrial partners globally. Key segments include cement, biomass, energy-from-waste, and gas turbines. Capsol Technologies is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker: CAPSL). For more information visit www.capsoltechnologies.com/.

About Audubon

Founded in 1997, Audubon Engineering Company is a group of affiliate companies providing engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), consulting, fabrication, and technical field services to the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With proven industry experience, innovative technologies, and data-driven insight, Audubon delivers sustainable solutions to build a better tomorrow. For more information, visit www.auduboncompanies.com/.

