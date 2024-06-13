Emporia Energy: Emporia Corp. and Honda Collaborate on Home Energy Solutions

Emporia Corp. is pleased to announce a collaboration with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. aimed at driving innovation in the home energy management sector. As part of this collaboration, Honda has made a strategic investment in Emporia, a leading company known for its innovative solutions in home energy management.



The investment also includes the signing of a master collaboration joint development agreement in North America. This agreement will focus on key areas such as smart EV charging and home energy management, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver cutting-edge solutions to consumers. Customers in the U.S. can already optimize their residential energy use by adding Emporia's Smart Home Energy Management System to their installation of EV chargers or other energy products offered through Acura Home Electrification and Honda Home Electrification.



"We are thrilled to partner with one of the most respected auto manufacturers in the world," said Shawn McLaughlin, CEO of Emporia Corp. "This collaboration with Honda represents an exciting opportunity for Emporia to leverage our expertise in the home energy management space and work together to transform how people interact with energy in their homes."

"Honda has set a global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050," said Manabu Ozawa, chief officer, Honda Corporate Strategy Operations. "Our collaboration with Emporia aims to advance Honda's path toward carbon neutrality, enable customers to extract additional value from their EVs, and expand our energy services as we transition to our electrified future."

This collaboration between Emporia and Honda is expected to drive significant advancements in the home energy management sector, offering customers innovative solutions that enhance their energy efficiency and sustainability.

Emporia is an energy management technology company that is revolutionizing home energy with a goal of making energy efficiency accessible to all homeowners by creating energy-saving technology at the lowest cost and highest quality possible. Emporia's line of products includes smart home energy monitors, smart plugs, EV chargers, home battery systems, and an integrative app that allows for easy energy management. By reducing customers' energy use and saving them money, Emporia is helping people create a healthier planet and build a brighter future for us all. For more information, visit www.emporiaenergy.com.



