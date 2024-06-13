Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024
13.06.2024 14:26 Uhr
Mastercard Joined Forces With Pledgeball To Encourage Football Players and Fans To Take Tangible, Effective Action on Climate Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / At Mastercard, we connect with people through universal passions- from music, to culinary, to travel. This year, we dedicated our sponsorship of UEFA Champions League to connect the football community's passion for sports with their passion for sustainability, turning fans into forces for good.

In the lead up to the game, we participated in Champions Innovate Final to go beyond what happens on the pitch and leave a positive and lasting local legacy around the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final. Mastercard joined forces with Pledgeball this year to encourage players and fans to take tangible, effective action on climate change.

We also presented our Pledge Ball, inscribed with pledges toward sustainable actions from the football community, to the children involved with Bloomsbury Football, whose mission is to make football more inclusive, serving over 5,000 children per week. These young athletes had the opportunity to develop their skills with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Gareth Bale, Mathieu Flemini, and Alex Scott. As we inspire the next generation, this ball and the pledges made through this campaign symbolizes the power of teamwork in creating a sustainable future.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

