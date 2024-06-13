Mastercard Joined Forces With Pledgeball To Encourage Football Players and Fans To Take Tangible, Effective Action on Climate Change

At Mastercard, we connect with people through universal passions- from music, to culinary, to travel. This year, we dedicated our sponsorship of UEFA Champions League to connect the football community's passion for sports with their passion for sustainability, turning fans into forces for good.

In the lead up to the game, we participated in Champions Innovate Final to go beyond what happens on the pitch and leave a positive and lasting local legacy around the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final. Mastercard joined forces with Pledgeball this year to encourage players and fans to take tangible, effective action on climate change.

We also presented our Pledge Ball, inscribed with pledges toward sustainable actions from the football community, to the children involved with Bloomsbury Football, whose mission is to make football more inclusive, serving over 5,000 children per week. These young athletes had the opportunity to develop their skills with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Gareth Bale, Mathieu Flemini, and Alex Scott. As we inspire the next generation, this ball and the pledges made through this campaign symbolizes the power of teamwork in creating a sustainable future.

