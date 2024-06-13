SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases SCS-116 Certification Standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency

SCS Standards, an ANSI-accredited standard development organization, is pleased to announce the publication of SCS-116, the Certification Standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency. The Standard provides requirements for an organization to measure its baseline water performance, set relevant targets, implement practices, and monitor progress year over year.

SCS-116 is applicable to organizations of all sizes worldwide seeking to demonstrate their commitment to implementing effective water stewardship and resiliency practices at the site level. The Standard also encourages organizations to go above and beyond to achieve trailblazer recognition in the following categories:

Natural Habitat and Biodiversity Impacts

Nature Based Solutions

Innovative Technologies

Water Circularity

Net-Zero Water Use Net-Positive Water Use

Water Quality Improvement

Community Engagement

"This comprehensive environmental standard incorporates input from a wide range of stakeholders who provided comments, including experts from academia, nonprofits, consulting firms, and other private sector industries," said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards. "The enthusiastic involvement of the stakeholder community resulted in a robust and practical standard for use by organizations in diverse industry sectors."

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-water-stewardship-and-resiliency

For SCS-116 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/water-stewardship-and-resiliency-certification

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

