China's Utmo Light showcased its first full perovskite PV module at this week's SNEC PV trade fair in Shanghai, underscoring the technology's ongoing shift toward commercialization. Utmo Light, a Chinese perovskite company, is showcasing its first commercial perovskite solar module this week at the SNEC PV trade show in Shanghai. The Module UL-M12-G1 measures 1,200 mm x 600 mm and is available in four power classes, ranging from 110 W to 130 W. Utmo Light President Zhenrui Yu told pv magazine at SNEC in Shanghai that the first target for the new perovskite modules will be building-integrated ...

