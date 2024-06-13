Edward Auriemma will join Körber on 08 July 2024 as the new Chief Executive Officer of Körber's supply chain software business, a joint venture with KKR. As the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Körber's supply chain software business, Edward brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving strategic growth and operational excellence within the technology and supply chain sectors.

Before joining Körber, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Blue Yonder, a leading provider of supply chain software solutions with over 6,000 employees, where he was instrumental in steering the company's strategic direction, transforming its go-to-market, and scaling its operations globally. His leadership was pivotal in enhancing Blue Yonder's global presence and significantly boosting its market standing and financial performance.

Previously, Edward held the position of Chief Operations Officer at Alight Solutions, where he developed a robust operational and commercial framework that propelled the company through a successful public listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALIT) and strengthened its market position as a leading provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.

Stephan Seifert, Chief Executive Officer of the Körber Group and member of the Advisory Board for the JV comments: "We are delighted to welcome Edward Auriemma to Körber and look forward to working with him to further accelerate the growth and innovation of our supply chain software business. With his deep understanding of the market and customer needs, he will push forward to support our ambition to build a global supply chain software champion, benefiting our customers and our global team."

"I am honored to lead the supply chain software business of Körber and build on its formidable legacy of innovation," says Edward Auriemma. "The business is uniquely positioned to help customers leverage its flexible technology to make their supply chain operations more efficient, and I am excited to drive that mission forward."

About Körber

We are Körber an international technology group with more than 12,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group: http://www.koerber.com/en.

About Körber's supply chain software business

Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of supply chains thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

