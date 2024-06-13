New research by global specialty insurance company AXIS reveals factors helping and hindering the energy sector in the shift towards net zero

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today published a new report, Navigating Risk in the Energy Transition. Based on independent research, the report explores views within the energy sector on how key areas of risk are impacting the transition from climate change and economic volatility, to securing investment, insurance, and governmental support for the expansion of renewable energy technology.

Key findings from the report include:

Climate change is both a driver of change and a source of risk. Climate-related weather events pose a direct threat to companies' physical assets and an indirect threat to their wider business operations

There is a gap between the urgent desire to advance the transition and the logistical reality of meeting net zero targets

Global economic conditions have made securing finance for renewable energy projects more expensive and challenging

Although public policy has propelled the energy transition forward, additional government support is deemed essential for continued progress

There is an opportunity for the insurance industry to take a more proactive and strategic role in the energy transition, moving beyond a transactional mindset towards supporting customers in a more comprehensive way

Based on a survey of more than 600 energy producers, industrial energy buyers, and specialist insurance brokers in the US and UK, the report also offers insights into how insurers and other stakeholders can more effectively enable the energy transition.

"The shift to a lower carbon economy is among the greatest challenges of our day and requires all of us businesses, governments, communities, and individuals to work together to achieve our climate goals," commented Vince Tizzio, President and CEO at AXIS. "In publishing this report, AXIS aims to elevate understanding of the risks and challenges involved in the energy transition and to identify how energy industry stakeholders can proactively and collaboratively support businesses on their journeys."

Read the full energy transition report from AXIS here

Among the insights to emerge from the research are:

Climate Action

Climate change is a driver of change and a source of risk for businesses -impacting the operational landscape while also influencing other key risk factors These include energy price volatility, supply chain disruption, evolving regulatory landscape, technology disruptions, and extreme weather events Over two-thirds (69%) of industrial energy buyers anticipate the climate crisis will impact their company's business performance including revenue, costs, and investments

The most common drivers for businesses to take proactive climate action are long-term business viability (49%), regulatory compliance (49%), and climate concern (47%)

Strategic Investment

Spending on improving energy efficiency is a crucial tool for climate action and is the most popular form of transition investment (73% US, 71% UK) This can be interpreted in the context of the recent energy crisis and exposure to fossil fuel and commodity price volatility

Preparedness to respond to the urgency of the transition is limited, with most respondents feeling only "somewhat prepared" (55%) or "not too prepared" (4%)

Renewables Growth

While the renewable energy sector continues to flourish, high capital investments required for projects (35%) and global economic conditions (33%) emerge as two of the most common barriers to businesses increasing investment Nascent technologies require significant capital to scale-up, often experience tougher financing challenges (40% of energy producers cited as a challenge), and lack the proven return on investment (33% of energy producers cited as a challenge)

Solar technology emerges as the most popular current investment area (63% UK, 54% US) compared to other forms of renewable energy Solar is followed by battery storage solutions (38% US, 35% UK) and smart grid technology and modernization (36% US, 31% UK)



Economic Conditions

Global economic conditions marked by rising interest rates and inflation have made securing finance for renewable energy projects more expensive and challenging

Asked to identify the major risk factors facing their company, energy price volatility was the most common response for industrial energy buyers in both the UK (63%) and US (57%)

Additional report take-aways include:

Public policy is recognized as having accelerated the energy transition, however, further government support is deemed essential for progress 92% of the energy producers surveyed pointed to governments and regulatory bodies as pivotal players There is a clear call for governments to both continue creating investment incentives and to help address the financing gap in the renewable energy sector by providing an additional layer of financial protection and guarantee in case of adverse events

There is opportunity for the insurance industry to take a more proactive and strategic role as a risk partner in the energy transition, moving beyond a transactional mindset to offering more comprehensive solutions Currently fewer than half of energy producers (49% US, 42% UK) perceive insurers as strategic partners that help secure investments related to the energy transition Further, the survey results show that close to a third (31%) of energy producers believe the insurance industry currently hurts innovation in the energy transition and attribute this to the lack of comprehensive and multiline coverage options

Removing siloed perspectives can also remove financing constraints 94% of energy producers want more collaboration and information sharing between project developers, insurers, brokers, investors, and financers

Richard Carroll, Global Head of Energy Resilience at AXIS, added: "The report highlights that energy firms recognize that significant investment in technological innovation, risk management, and long-term strategic thinking are key to achieving net zero goals. The energy transition also requires an insurance industry with deep specialty knowledge of the risks associated with the transition, and of the complexities of deploying the technologies to make global net zero ambitions a reality.

"Through our Global Energy Resilience division and AXIS Energy Transition Syndicate 2050, AXIS is committed to working collaboratively with customers and partners to address challenges and seize opportunities to help to power a more resilient, lower carbon future."

About the Research

To compile this report, Navigating Risk in the Energy Transition, AXIS commissioned APCO Insight, a global research consultancy that conducts independent opinion research around the world, to conduct an online survey of 400 energy producers and 200 industrial energy buyers in the US and the UK following qualitative interviews with customers and brokers that work with AXIS. The survey was conducted between March 7-16, 2024. Respondents were randomly selected from Dynata's online panel and were screened to qualify for either audience. Further information is here.

About AXIS Global Energy Resilience and Syndicate 2050

Our Global Energy Resilience team of underwriting, claims, risk, and data specialists is immersed in the energy industry, supporting brokers and customers every day in building, creating, and designing the right energy solutions. Learn more here.

Launched in April 2024, AXIS Energy Transition Syndicate 2050 is a specialist insurance syndicate at Lloyd's, providing cover for risks that are moving from a reliance on fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources and practices. Further information is here.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.5 billion at March 31, 2024, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613889436/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Cliff Gallant

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

+1 415 262 6843

Media Contact

Mairi MacDonald

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

mairi.macdonald@axiscapital.com

+44 7785 280 083