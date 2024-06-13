Cadiz, Inc.: Cadiz to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)(NASDAQ:CDZIP) ("Cadiz" or the "Company"), a California water solutions company, announced today that management will participate in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 being held virtually on June 25 and 26, 2024. Cadiz Chairman and CEO Susan Kennedy will deliver a virtual presentation on June 25, 2024, at 10:30 am ET focused on how Cadiz is bringing innovative solutions and financing structures to the water sector. Additionally, Cadiz management will host one-on-one virtual meetings on June 26, 2024.

To access the live webcast presentation, please click here. The live webcast and subsequent replay of Cadiz's presentation will also be available on the company's investor website here.

To learn more about the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference 2024 or to register and schedule a one-on-one virtual meeting with Cadiz, please visit the conference website https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

CONTACT:

Courtney Degener

cdegener@cadizinc.com

213-271-1603

SOURCE: Cadiz, Inc.

