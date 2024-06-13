Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTC Pink: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering innovative mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce an agreement with Estonia based aggregator Hub88. Under the terms of the deal, Playgon's games will gain access to a range of global operators through Hub88's integration hub, increasing the distribution network of its mobile first live dealer table from Las Vegas.

Hub88 was founded in 2017 and is known for its agile integration platform offering a single API for all online gaming operations. Hub88 grants availability to numerous leading providers, giving access to many tier-one suppliers, to its network of operators. Hub88 empowers casino managers to track performance and KPIs in real-time and on-the-go via an iOS and Android mobile app. With a powerful back office offering accounting, business intelligence, unified bonuses and free spins function, Hub88 offers a flexible solution connecting operators with suppliers.

Ollie Castleman, Head of Hub88, said: "We're delighted to add Playgon Games' immersive VegasLounge to our content line-up, with its charismatic dealers and HD graphics sure to be a huge hit with players."

"By continuing to improve the breadth of our offering, we are giving operator partners the competitive edge needed to stay ahead in this age of rapid technological advancement. Playgon Games and its VegasLounge is a highly valued addition to our platform."

Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc, said: "We are thrilled to partner up with Hub88 and look forward to working with their team as we continue to expand our presence globally via the Hub88 platform and their extensive operator network in many markets."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

