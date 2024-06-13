Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce that its ruminant livestock feed subsidiary company, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen") has identified a new feed centre site in Chowchilla, California, located in the heart of the California Central Valley. This facility will be dedicated exclusively to supporting dairy operations in the surrounding Chowchilla region, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of local dairy farms.

The new site is part of HydroGreen's strategic expansion to meet the growing demand for sustainable livestock feed solutions. Market Offtake Agreements ("MOTs") have been signed with a group of local dairy operations to supply 85 tons of HydroGreen's high-quality feed daily. The feed centre, equipped with 40 GLS 808 machines, will have the capacity to produce 128 tons of fresh sprouted grains each day. These agreements ensure that the feed will be supplied at market prices, supporting the economic and environmental goals of dairy farmers in the region.

"The identification of our third feed centre in Chowchilla demonstrates our commitment to the dairy industry and our focus on sustainable agricultural practices," said John de Jonge, CEO of HydroGreen. "By localizing feed production, we aim to reduce transportation costs and environmental impact, providing fresh, high-quality feed directly to dairy operations in Chowchilla and the surrounding areas."

The Chowchilla feed centre is strategically located to leverage the agricultural strengths of the California Central Valley, known for its significant contribution to the nation's dairy supply. This initiative not only supports local agriculture but also aligns with HydroGreen's mission to revolutionize feed production through innovative, sustainable agricultural technologies.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

