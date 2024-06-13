Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced the launch of Coinsquare Alpha, an institutional crypto offering servicing trading firms, advisors, asset managers and more.



Coinsquare Alpha offers the following unique services:

Improved Trading Functionality: Trade on crypto benchmark fixing prices commonly relied upon by asset managers. Additionally, fill-or-kill trading in 53 assets and over 1300 trading pairs via Coinsquare's Request for Quote (RFQ) engine is now available with aggregated liquidity for institutional-sized trades.

API Connectivity: Connect directly to Coinsquare's electronic pricing system 24/7 via API to access quotes and trading execution programmatically. Receive white glove assistance for API integration, conformance testing and support.

OTC Services: Access new categories of digital assets with non-custodial trading of L1s, tokens and NFTs not listed on the Coinsquare platform via voice and chat trading. Coinsquare Alpha can provide USD and CAD liquidity for a wider range of assets.

Custody: Leverage bespoke custody solutions from qualified custodians, featuring multi-signature security with direct control and single name ownership of segregated custody accounts.

Staking for Institutions: Manage and oversee your asset staking program with transparency. Competitive fee rebates are available for larger staking commitments.

Robert De Jaray, Vice President of Sales and Trading at Coinsquare, shared his enthusiasm about the launch:

"With the launch of Coinsquare Alpha, we are reaching a pivotal moment in our mission to serve Canadian institutional crypto clients. Growing institutional interest in the crypto market, especially following the successful launch of the US spot Bitcoin ETF, highlights the timeliness and relevance of our offering. We are proud to support the evolving needs of the market and look forward to driving further growth and adoption of digital assets in Canada."

Coinsquare Alpha is officially launching today, and all institutional services are available by contacting the team on the website here.

About WonderFi

WonderFi owns and operates leading digital asset businesses in Canada. WonderFi is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms and SmartPay, a crypto payment processing platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.7 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1.5 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

