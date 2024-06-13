Urth Apparel Inc. Announces Acquisition of Premium Kids and Baby Clothing Brand, Paper Cape

Strategically expanding its market presence in the premium apparel space and visibility with its target audience.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Urth Apparel Inc., a leading apparel manufacturer and e-commerce retailer, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Paper Cape. This strategic move represents a significant investment in Urth Apparel's customer growth strategy and underscores the company's commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional service to parents worldwide.

Paper Cape has established itself as a trusted brand synonymous with elegance and superior craftsmanship in the baby apparel industry. The acquisition of Paper Cape brings with it a curated audience of design-conscious parents seeking high-quality baby products. This acquisition aligns with Urth's long-term strategy of expanding our market presence and visibility among our target audience.

Urth Apparel played important foundational roles in guiding several global brands, such as Lyon Apparel Manufacturing (www.LyonApparel.com) and A Muffin in the Oven (www.AMuffinintheOven.com). Urth feels Paper Cape is poised to follow the trajectory!

Urth Apparel Founder Alex Soler said of the deal, "It's rare to have an opportunity to acquire a brand such as this, and we are excited to add Paper Cape to our portfolio of assets. We've watched their financial success for about seven years, witnessing their founder, Alex Golden, and team go from start-up to nationwide distribution. We feel lucky to acquire this brand and hope we can replicate Paper Cape's success for seven more years, and beyond. Brands that succeed and flourish do so because they are driven by relentless founders who care. Paper Cape had more than just strong EBITDA; it had a leader who managed to transmit her own inspired vision, morals, and values, transforming the ethos and energy into an amazing product that impacts families for the better. This is the magic we look for in leaders and brands."

Paper Cape will continue providing customers with even more of the high-quality baby goods that they've come to expect from the brand.

For more information about Urth Apparel and its wide range of baby, toddler, and adult products, please visit www.UrthApparel.com or www.papercape.com.

