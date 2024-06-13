HelloPrenup's CEO Honored With Suffolk University Law School's 'Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade' Award

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / HelloPrenup is thrilled to announce that CEO Julia Rodgers has been honored with the prestigious "Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade" award from Suffolk University Law School. This recognition celebrates Rodgers' contributions to legal technology and success as an entrepreneur since graduating from Suffolk Law.

Suffolk University Law School Dean Andrew Perlman and HelloPrenup CEO Julia Rodgers

Andrew Perlman and Julia Rodgers at the Suffolk Law Awards Ceremony

Rodgers, who is a proud Suffolk Law alum since completing Suffolk's evening program, has made significant strides in the legal tech industry since founding HelloPrenup. This innovative company is dedicated to modernizing prenuptial agreements. Her vision and leadership exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to legal excellence fostered at Suffolk Law.

"We are incredibly proud of Julia's innovative approach to legal services," said Andrew Perlman, Dean of Suffolk University Law School. "She has shown the kind of innovation and creativity we aim to instill in our students through our nationally leading legal innovation and technology programs. This award is well deserved and highlights the significant impact our graduates can make in reimagining the delivery of legal services."

In accepting the award, Rodgers reflected on her time at Suffolk. "My journey, both during and since attending Suffolk Law, has been profoundly shaped by the education I received there. The experience has significantly impacted my professional life, and I am deeply grateful for the solid foundation Suffolk provided. This recognition is a testament to the invaluable support and education I received."

HelloPrenup has garnered widespread attention for its forward-thinking approach to prenuptial agreements, offering a user-friendly platform that simplifies the process and makes legal protection more accessible. HelloPrenup has been featured on ABC's hit TV show Shark Tank, and was invested in by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, Nirav Tolia (CEO of Nextdoor) and Brian Liu (founder of LegalZoom).

For more information about HelloPrenup, please visit HelloPrenup.com. To learn more about Suffolk University Law School and its programs, please visit https://www.suffolk.edu/law.

About HelloPrenup:

HelloPrenup is a pioneering legal tech company dedicated to modernizing prenuptial agreements. HelloPrenup offers an innovative platform that simplifies the process of creating prenuptial agreements, providing couples with a cost-effective and efficient solution to protect their assets.

About Suffolk University Law School:

Long recognized for providing students with an outstanding practice-oriented legal education, Suffolk Law is also consistently ranked among the most innovative schools in the nation, offering bold educational and career-focused initiatives. Bloomberg Law has named Suffolk Law a Top 15 school for legal innovation in its last two national rankings in 2023 and 2024. The publication called the school an innovation pioneer in training students for legal careers.

