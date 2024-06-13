ProSymmetry, Makers of Tempus Resource, Announces ISO 27001 Certification

Resource Management Solution Recognized as Expert in Information Security Management Systems

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management and makers of the purpose-built resource management solution Tempus Resource, has received ISO 27001 certification, signifying that the company effectively manages information security to the highest standards.

ProSymmetry went through a rigorous process for its ISO 27001 certification. In addition to this certification, Tempus scored highest for security and user management in the Gartner® 2023 and Gartner® 2022 Critical Capabilities of Adaptive Project Management and Reporting. With Tempus, resource management teams have traceability, auditability and entitlements flexibility built into the platform. ProSymmetry invests in providing a secure platform and is a SOC2 Type 2 organization.

"This ISO certification demonstrates ProSymmetry's commitment to providing robust security management to our customers," says Sean Pales, Director of ProSymmetry. "For our customers to achieve strategic success with resource management and capacity planning, security management protocols must be an essential feature of their resource management solution."

About ProSymmetry

ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management, provides resource management solutions to large enterprises including many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies with its proprietary platform Tempus Resource. Tempus Resource, recently included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, is a purpose-built resource forecasting and capacity planning solution for strategic business decisions. With capabilities including bulk resource forecasting, skills and talent management, portfolio and resource capacity reporting and interactive scenario planning and what-if analysis, Tempus gives organizations actionable intelligence and cutting-edge analytics. For more information, visit www.prosymmetry.com.

