SpendMend's Trulla Software Platform Chosen to Optimize Pharmacy Procurement at Froedtert Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / SpendMend, a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost-cycle for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce that Froedtert Health has selected Trulla to streamline and enhance its health system pharmaceutical procurement processes.

Trulla is a cloud-based application developed by pharmacists to enable health systems to manage pharmacy ordering across multiple locations within a single system. This innovative multi-tenant portal enables effortless contract compliance and adherence to preferred NDCs (National Drug Codes) and suppliers for all pharmacy spend. Trulla brings best-in-class analytics to highlight all actionable opportunities to minimize drug cost across a health system.

Froedtert Health Pharmacy has been a longstanding leader in pharmacy and pharmacy procurement. Froedtert Health centralized and built an Integrated Services Center in 2016. The central procurement practices are a model for other IDNs across the country. Trulla will help take Froedtert Health's central procurement operations to the next level and continue to be national leaders in pharmacy procurement.

"In the Trulla software platform, we saw a comprehensive solution that perfectly aligned with our needs," said Christine Vogt, RPh, MHA, Director of Pharmacy Centralized Services at Froedtert Health. "Trulla's capabilities to support centralized procurement efforts and drive compliance were instrumental in our decision-making process."

"Trulla is pioneering the pharmacy procurement space. This technology will help automate our centralized procurement functions as our health system continues to grow," said Jordan Dow, PharmD, MS, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Froedtert Health.

Jake Thompson, PharmD, MS, VP, SpendMend Pharmacy, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are excited to collaborate with Froedtert Health, a long-standing leader in pharmacy. Together, we will harness the power of Trulla to lower costs and achieve a centralized and efficient pharmacy procurement process."

The Trulla platform has been positively reviewed by KLAS research and has earned recognition in the 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. Trulla was ranked in the annual listing as the third-best overall solution for reducing the cost of care in healthcare. Among all pharmacy-centric solutions, Trulla achieved the highest overall ranking, further emphasizing its significant impact and leadership in the pharmacy segment.

The partnership between Froedtert Health and Trulla marks an exciting phase for both organizations, as they collaborate to optimize pharmacy procurement practices and create a more cost-effective and streamlined system.

About SpendMend

SpendMend is a leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose the dark data to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

About Froedtert Health

Froedtert Health is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based, integrated health care system providing a variety of health-related services, including hospitals and health centers, home care, laboratory, health insurance, employer health services and workplace clinics, and digital health solutions. In 2024, Froedtert Health and ThedaCare became one organization, making it possible for the health network to enhance access to care for more people in Wisconsin.

