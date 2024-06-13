Seasoned sales and life sciences technology leader joins AI-driven regulatory intelligence provider to help accelerate global growth

RegASK, the global, AI-driven solution for curated regulatory intelligence, today announced the appointment of Andrew Dalton as Chief Revenue Officer.

Dalton brings over 15 years of business development and sales leadership experience across the life sciences and technology sectors, including MedTech, BioTech, and BioPharma, in the U.S. and EMEA markets. In his new role, Dalton will help RegASK accelerate its growth globally and bring AI-driven regulatory intelligence to more regulatory affairs teams worldwide to help them manage the risk of non-compliance and improve workflow efficiencies during the product lifecycle.

"Andrew has a wealth of industry knowledge and proven experience in helping companies reach their growth goals, which makes him the ideal fit for this role," said Caroline Shleifer, CEO of RegASK. "With his expertise we will be even better positioned to expand globally and help companies across the world confidently manage their regulatory requirements."

Most recently, Dalton was the VP of Sales for EMEA at Causaly, the leading AI platform for biomedical research. He also held VP roles at ArisGlobal, Sensyne Health, and Riffyn. Dalton graduated from Nottingham Trent University with a bachelor's in business, management, and marketing.

"I'm thrilled to join the RegASK team and help the company achieve its growth goals," said Dalton. "The regulatory landscape is complex and ever-changing, and the need for businesses to leverage the latest technologies and expert knowledge to stay ahead has never been greater. I'm eager to help RegASK enable more organizations worldwide to be more proactive, agile, and strategic in regulatory compliance."

About RegASK

RegASK is an AI-driven solution enabling end-to-end intelligent regulatory workflow orchestration: automating regulatory intelligence with curated content and actionable insights, smart documentation and a connected community of over 500+ subject matter experts for streamlined regulatory execution globally. We augment Regulatory Affairs teams with a blend of AI efficiency and community-driven intelligence, streamlining compliance across the product lifecycle. www.regask.com

