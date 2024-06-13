Leading wellness-tech company unveils plans to bring clean air to the U.K. and beyond with AmazingAir

Ideal Living,maker of AmazingAir and AquaTru, today announced its upcoming booth appearance at the Health Optimisation Summit. The annual conference, held from June 15-16 at London's Business Design Centre, brings together global experts and thought leaders to reveal their insights on biohacking, nutrition, longevity, fitness and functional and preventative medicine. During the summit, Ideal Living will share its new product offerings and continued expansion of AmazingAir air purifiers and AquaTru reverse osmosis water purifiers into the U.K. and European markets.

Health Optimisation Summit attendees will get to experience cutting-edge health technologies that can supercharge their wellness routine. Ideal Living's booths will allow attendees to interact with AmazingAir and AquaTru units, purchase units at exclusive summit prices, meet the U.S., U.K. and European teams, and sign up to join Partnership programs.

"People everywhere are looking for proven solutions to help jumpstart their wellness journeys, and AmazingAir AquaTru are answering the call," said Helen Christoni, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Ideal Living. "The Health Optimisation Summit gathers the highly respected members of the wellness community, like biohackers, health practitioners and tech enthusiasts, so we are excited to introduce AmazingAir AquaTru to the U.K. and beyond."

The summit will feature keynotes from international icons in the health optimisation space who are shifting the health paradigm. Current speakers, who are also Ideal Living affiliate partners, include Jim Kwik, Dr. Mindy Pelz, Ben Greenfield and Dr. Steven Gundry.

"Ideal Living is right up there with the biohacking all-star brands, because they have the best air filter I've found to date, and my favourite water filtration system too!" said Tim Gray, founder of the Health Optimisation Summit. "I'm super excited that we can help spread awareness of these U.S. brands around the U.K. and the rest of Europe which will help so many people live healthier lives, easily!"

To learn more about Ideal Living and its products, please visit the team at booths S12 and S15 during the Health Optimisation Summit.

About Ideal Living

Ideal Living believes in providing everyone access to pure water, clean air and a solid foundation for wellness. With a focus on wellness solutions, Ideal Living develops innovative products that promote physical, mental and emotional well-being. From advanced water and air purification systems to lifestyle accessories, Ideal Living offers a range of solutions to enhance every aspect of daily life whether at home, work, school, the gym or on vacation. For more information, visit www.idealliving.com

