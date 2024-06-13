Genneia has announced a joint investment of $250 million with the provincial government of Mendoza to develop 273 MW of solar projects in the departments of Malargüe and Luján de Cuyo, Argentina. From pv magazine LatAm Genneia, an Argentine power company, has announced plans to build 273 MW of PV across two projects in the province of Mendoza, Argentina, with a joint investment of $250 million. In a meeting with Mendoza Governor Alfredo Cornejo, company directors unveiled an investment plan for execution within the next year or so. They announced plans to build a 93 MW project in Malargüe department, ...

