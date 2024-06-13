Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Surpasses 6 Million Users on NSAVx.com CEX Exchange and Announces Latest User Metrics and Token Numbers

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the latest user metrics and token numbers for the Company's NSAVx CEX Exchange https://nsavx.com/.

Key Highlights:

• User Growth: As of June 13, 2024, NSAVx.com boasts a customer base of 6,447,299 users. The demographic distribution includes customers from the USA, Asia, EU, Latin America, and the Baltic regions.

• Token Listings: The total number of token listings for May 2024 has increased from 189 to 193, featuring popular coins such as TWT, MEW, XAUT, FLOKI and WIF.

• Marketing Success: The company's impressive growth is attributed to a joint marketing campaign with MyAirDropAlert.com and the success of the recently launched direct marketing campaign targeting active MetaMask wallet holders.

• Customer Retention: NSAV maintains a 92% customer retention rate, with active daily users exceeding 1,500,000. An "Active Daily User" is defined as a customer making more than two trades per day of at least $10 per trade. The amount of NSAVx.com customers that have cleared KYC is 1,642,973.

Onramp/Offramp Feature Update:

The Onramp/Offramp feature are now live for NSAVx.com with supported fiat currencies including USD, GBP, EUR, AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, TRY, HKD, and MXN, broadening access for international users.

Credit Card Purchases:

The company's development team is finishing the sandbox testing with credit card onboarding. NSAVx.com will manage client interactions while the merchants handle chargeback liabilities. The credit card onramp feature is expected in the second week of June.

TheAlley.io

The Company further announced its most recent promotional campaign for TheAlley.io. The purpose of this campaign is to organically grow the social media platforms user base. This campaign can be found on TheAlley's verified X page: https://x.com/TheAlley_io/status/1800879465624473638?s=19

TheAlley.io is also pleased to announce the creation of the NEWZ token as the primary token that drives TheAlley.io ecosystem, which includes: TheAlley.io, TheAlleyCatsPodcast.com, TheAlleyTV.com, TheAlleyBullpen.com, TheAlleyVIPevents.com, TheAlleyPR.com. The NEWZ token is built on the Ethereum network and its liquidity pool is being launched in partnership with EVERESTlpp.com. The NEWZ token will be tradable on multiple CEX platforms, including NSAVx.com and the Uniswap DEX. VIP only pre-launch pricing is open to the first 15 holders. The NEWZ tokenomics can be reviewed at https://www.thealley.io/newztoken

Company Statement:

"NSAV and NSAVx.com customer fundamentals are growing at an exceptional rate. The company has never been in a stronger position than it is now. By offering products and services that address gaps in the crypto sector, we identify growth opportunities where others do not. The crypto industry often focuses on token hype rather than token utility. Our goal is to combine these two aspects, creating a stronger and more resilient ecosystem for crypto to thrive," stated Kevin Simon, CEO.

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

