Cisco Systems Inc.: A Year of Opportunity: Cisco's Role in Empowering Global Progress

By Francine Katsoudas

Cisco's Purpose - to Power an Inclusive Future for All - extends beyond connecting people. It ensures that those connections are meaningful and secure - and it empowers every individual to participate in the fabric of their communities, including elections. In this "year of the global election," Cisco's integral role in enabling an informed and empowered society has never been more important.

With a historic number of elections this year-including the expansive multi-week process in India, the presidential elections in the U.S. and Mexico, and the collective voice of 27 nations participating in the European Parliament elections taking place June 6 to 9-our positive impact and that of technology on democratic processes is more pronounced than ever.

Time to Vote

And of course, that starts with us. At Cisco, we believe in the criticality of civic engagement and democratic processes. We are committed to fostering a culture that respects and encourages the active involvement of all employees in civic duties, including voting.

This year, for the first time, Cisco has teamed up with the European Parliament for their "Use Your Vote" campaign to encourage citizens to exercise their civic duty. Our partnership with the EU reflects who we as a company have always been. For example, Cisco offers employees paid time off to vote in elections. Our vision extends beyond the polling station as we think critically about and advocate for the policies that help us fulfill our purpose.

Ten Tech Policies to Power the Future

Cisco's "Ten Tech Policies to Power the Future" is a call to action for policymakers, industry leaders, and communities to collaborate on using tech as a force for good, safeguarding our shared digital landscape, and fostering an environment where everyone can participate fully in our digital society. Covering everything from AI and cybersecurity, workforce and talent development, connectivity, trade, and sustainability - our brand-new microsite demonstrates the importance of each of these areas and a subset of our specific policy goals.

These interconnected policies contribute to a resilient, informed, and proactive world. While there is still work to do, we are committed to progress. Evidenced by our global IT skills-to-jobs Networking Academy program, connectivity initiatives, and the recent launch of Cisco Hypershield, we are as committed to promoting digital literacy as we are to global internet access and advancing the state of cybersecurity. Our work advances the goal that all individuals have the right tools and knowledge to make informed decisions and participate in the 21st-century digital economy.

Shared Responsibilities: Bolstering Election Security

As the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible, we aim to provide safe platforms that enable society to function and flourish. In the context of elections, we enable the functionality of democratic systems across the globe-whether it's securing critical infrastructure or providing connectivity that helps voters make informed decisions.

We all have a role to play in ensuring our elections are secure, safe, and free of mis/disinformation, and there are shared responsibilities to ensure the resilience of democratic processes and protect the integrity of our elections. This includes actions we as voters can take to keep ourselves protected - such as practicing good information hygiene. Separately, the public and private sectors must partner to invest in network resilience, facilitate information sharing, and synchronize efforts to address cyber challenges like election security.

Technology for Good

As we approach global democratic milestones, including the European Parliament elections in just a few days, let's embrace the power of technology to foster a well-informed electorate and secure the foundation of our democratic institutions. After all, technology reflects our values, commitment to progress, and unwavering belief in the power of human potential.

And most importantly, let's move forward with empathy and purpose-using technology to connect us and protect the integrity of every voice in our society. Together, we set the standard for a future where technology truly is a champion for the people and the democracies they build.

