Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - From June 10th to 12th in Salt Lake City, USA, BioGrowing participated in the "IPA World Congress + Probiota Americas" conference, engaging with top global experts and industry leaders to explore the vast potential of probiotics.

Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_001full.jpg

This summit not only served as a platform for scientific exchange but also as a catalyst for business innovation and collaboration. Discussions delved into the scientific foundations of probiotics, spanning basic research to clinical applications, and comprehensively analyzed their innovative potential in functional foods and innovative nutrition supplements. The summit fostered international exchanges, propelled global cooperation in probiotics research, accelerated the translation of outcomes, provided strategic insights to enterprises and research institutions, and drove industry upgrades and market expansion.

Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_002full.jpg

On the afternoon of June 10th, Hongwei Wang, Chief Technology Officer of BioGrowing, participated in the "Microbiome Revolution for Women's Health" panel discussion. He engaged with renowned global experts to explore the future possibilities of the microbiome in women's health, sharing BioGrowing's research achievements and progress on upcoming women's health products.

Image 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_003full.jpg

During the Roundtable Discussion on June 11th, the BioGrowing team joined global experts to exchange ideas on the theme "Discover The Extraordinary Probiotics Solution for Oral Health."

Image 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_004full.jpg

BioGrowing's Flora-Foucs® oral probiotics feature the combination of Lacticaseibacillus paracasei LPc-G110 and Ligilactobacillus salivarius LS-G60. These probiotics outcompete pathogenic bacteria for target sites, and aim to reduce levels of proinflammatory factors, enhance the host immune response, and reduce halitosis related factors.

Image 5



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_005full.jpg

The Flora-Foucs® oral probiotics series comprises of probiotic powder, toothpaste, oral lozenges, and other formulations. These products play a crucial role in maintaining oral microbiota balance, thereby aiming to promote oral health and improving overall oral conditions.

Image 6



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_006full.jpg

Remaining dedicated to innovation and market needs, BioGrowing has unveiled a range of probiotic solutions targeting various health functions.

Image 7



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_007full.jpg

The IPA World Congress + Probiota Americas conference served as more than just a platform for BioGrowing-it was a hub for learning and collaboration. BioGrowing showcased its premium products, fostering partnerships with industry experts. Looking ahead, BioGrowing is committed to advancing research and development, expanding globally, and delivering top-tier health solutions to customers.

Image 8



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/212830_621ae0c534877963_008full.jpg

Media contact

Company Name: BIOGROWING CO.,LTD.

Contact: Echo Sun

Add: No.10666 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai, P.R. China

Email: cs@biogrowing.com

Phone: +86 21 3920 5777

Website: www.biogrowing.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212830

SOURCE: Global News