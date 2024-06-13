Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Host World First RWA Tokenisation Exhibition and Party in Seoul and Announced Launch of GreenX Platform Token - GXT

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / GreenX successfully organise the world's first RWA innovative investment product event in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea. The event marks a significant milestone in the world of digital finance and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. This exclusive event was attended by more than several hundred esteemed guests, including digital asset enthusiasts, investors, and representatives from various international companies, including CREDER from South Korea, SHINWA AUCTION from Japan and TAI SHAN from Hong Kong also attended the event, reflecting the global interest in RWA and potential for cross-border partnerships.

The event showcased the innovative potential of RWA, where GreenX unveiled real-world works linked to RWA tokens for the first time in Korea. This initiative aims to increase the credibility of RWA by allowing investors to see and touch the physical assets, thereby enhancing their trust and confidence in these investments.

GreenX also announced the launch of its native platform token, GX Token during the event. GX Token is designed to encourage trading on the GreenX platform by offering holders trading discounts, participation in staking and farming programs, and exclusive access to new features and events. Furthermore, GX Token aims to promote RWA adoption and community growth, while supporting a more sustainable ecosystem through the GreenX ecosystem fund, dedicated to backing innovative RWA projects.

Philip Tam, Chief Exchange Officer of GreenX, commented, "GreenX remains steadfast in its mission as the leading Shariah-compliant digital asset exchange, committed to providing high-quality tokenized assets to our community and the broader web3 ecosystem. Our goal is to set a new standard in the digital asset space, ensuring that all offerings adhere to the highest ethical and quality standards."

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com