HARMAN Audio Talks Podcast; Parallel Lives: From Olympic Dreams to Music Streams

In this episode, you'll discover two fascinating life paths that couldn't be more different yet eventually intersected. Dive into the story of Able Heart, former Olympic-level snowboarder turned music producer, and Lior Tibon, CEO & Co-founder of Duetti. Lior shares his groundbreaking approach to financing in the music industry and how Duetti supports independent artists. Able reveals how this partnership has empowered him to scale his career.

Listen to their inspiring stories and insights on transforming the music industry. Hosted by Oisin Lunny.

About this podcast

This is Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN, which includes JBL, Harman Kardon, and AKG. Initially started during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people together through the power of music, Audio Talks finds itself in Season 9. Hosted by Oisin Lunny, professional music journalist, presenter, and broadcaster, Audio Talks brings together a constantly changing line-up of audio experts, music industry legends, and car audio innovators to explore music and audio from every angle.

