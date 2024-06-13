Duke Energy Dedicates $100,000 To Help Low-Income Hoosiers Manage Home Energy Costs This Summer

Over the last five years, Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund® has provided more than $3 million of assistance, which has helped support more than 10,000 Indiana households

PLAINFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Duke Energy Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills can apply now for up to $300 in financial assistance. The company announced today it has dedicated an additional $100,000 through its Share the Light Fund to help individuals and families in need.

"As temperatures climb, these funds will help reduce the burden of energy expenses for those who need it most," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We want to remind customers who may be having trouble paying their utility expenses to contact us about options for managing their bills, including interest-free payment plans."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to help pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges. Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Over the last five years, Duke Energy, its employees and its customers have provided more than $3 million in bill assistance through the Share the Light Fund, which has helped support more than 10,000 Indiana households.

Duke Energy has more than a dozen energy assistance and bill-lowering tools, including:

Usage Alerts that send customers a notification of how much electricity they are using and its cost so they can make adjustments before their billing period ends



Free Home Energy House Calls, where energy professionals assess a home for efficiency and provide homeowners with a toolkit of energy saving devices



Budget Billing, which helps ease the impact of higher seasonal bills by leveling out monthly payments



, which helps ease the impact of higher seasonal bills by leveling out monthly payments Interest-free payment plans for customers needing flexibility

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp.

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 900,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition

