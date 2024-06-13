Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: POSITIVE KLINISCHE STUDIE UND EXPERTEN STEIGEN EIN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EH59 | ISIN: CA45232V1067 | Ticker-Symbol: K3S0
Tradegate
12.06.24
20:51 Uhr
0,990 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMIN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMIN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9651,01017:27
0,9550,98517:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2024 14:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, OTCQB:ILLMF) ("illumin" or "Corporation"), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

NomineeVotes "For"% Votes ForVotes "Against"% Votes Against
Sheldon Pollack15,367,72198.967%160,4731.033%
Tal Hayek15,354,95298.884%173,2421.116%
Roger Dent10,443,13367.253%5,085,06132.747%
Paul Khawaja13,860,65489.261%1,667,54010.739%
David Andrews15,313,63298.618%214,5621.382%
Michele Tobin13,878,92089.379%1,649,27410.621%
Yishay Waxman13,847,83389.179%1,680,36110.821%


In addition, the other item of business at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation was also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor
Votes "For"% Votes For Votes "Against"% of Votes Against
19,088,98698.835%225,0991.165%


About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Corporation's mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein
Investor Relations
illumin
416-218-9888
investors@illumin.com		David Hanover
Investor Relations - U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
dhanover@kcsa.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.