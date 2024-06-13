Nexus Cognitive Welcomes John Hoffman as New Chief Revenue Officer

Nexus Cognitive Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Revenue Growth and Strengthen Sales and Marketing Amidst Expansion of Innovative NexusOne Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Nexus Cognitive, a leader in enterprise Data & AI foundations, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Hoffman as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive background in the data and AI industry, Hoffman brings extensive experience and a proven track record in driving revenue growth and building successful sales and marketing organizations.



Nexus Cognitive Logo

John Hoffman joins Nexus Cognitive at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its innovative NexusOne platform. NexusOne supports customers with a turnkey solution for operations and maintenance of a modern data stack-as-a-service, freeing up valuable resources and removing the need to recruit in-demand data engineers, architects, data scientists, and other technical talent. The Nexus Cognitive "Do It For Me" platform-agnostic approach is designed to help businesses increase revenue, reduce costs, and manage risk and compliance efficiently.

"I am happy to share that I am starting a new position as Chief Revenue Officer at Nexus Cognitive," said John Hoffman. "I am excited about the opportunity to build a world-class sales and marketing organization. Over the last seven years, I have seen how the ever-changing Data and AI market has created a significant need for a Data-as-a-Service platform that addresses evolving data management complexities and rising costs. Nexus Cognitive has a unique opportunity to address the managed Data-as-a-Service market with its NexusOne platform in this dynamic industry."

Anu Jain, CEO of Nexus Cognitive, expressed his enthusiasm about Hoffman's appointment: "We are blessed to have John joining our firm. His deep understanding of the data and AI landscape, combined with his experience in scaling revenue operations, makes him the perfect fit for Nexus Cognitive. We are confident that John will play a critical role in accelerating our growth, building our sales and marketing teams and helping our clients achieve their data-driven goals."

Hoffman's extensive background includes leading strategic initiatives and driving market expansion for several high-profile technology companies, including Looker and Google. His expertise in revenue generation and market strategy will be instrumental as Nexus Cognitive continues to deliver cutting-edge data solutions to a growing client base.

For more information about Nexus Cognitive and its innovative solutions, visit www.nexuscognitive.com.

About Nexus Cognitive: Nexus Cognitive is a leading innovator in the world of data and analytics, dedicated to unlocking the full potential of your data. NexusOne, our tech-enabled managed service for big data infrastructure, combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions. Our mission is to enable your business to harness the power of big data, transforming complex data sets into actionable insights that disrupt your industry and deliver a competitive advantage. We handle the heavy lifting of big data management and governance so you can focus on making informed, strategic decisions that drive growth and innovation.

Contact Information:

Anu Jain

CEO, Nexus Cognitive

anu@nexuscognitive.com

+12147759949

John Hoffman

Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

jhoffman@nexuscognitive.com

(484) 624-2390

SOURCE: Nexus Cognitive

