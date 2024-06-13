SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Releases an Advanced Military Field-Grade 3-Phase Programmable High Output Voltage Power Supply

New programmable power supply provides military designers with latest technology for 270 Vin systems

BOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / SynQor®, Inc. has unveiled its latest innovation, the MPPS-4000-270, a compact and lightweight high output voltage programmable power supply, designed for military field use. The device can accept a 3-Phase input ranging from 360-528 VrmsL-L and is capable of delivering an output voltage of 25 to 400 Vdc, with full power available between 175 and 400 Vdc. As a safety measure, it comes equipped with a user-programmable current limit mode in which it can run indefinitely and can be set from 0.2 to 24A. The MPPS is ideal for a variety of applications including powering pulse loads, high capacitive loads and battery charging.



MPPS-4000-270

Image of SynQor's MPPS-4000-270

The MPPS power supply boasts exceptional compliance with military standards, including MIL-STD-1399-300B, 461F and 810G. This advanced device offers a solution to the challenge of unbalanced 3-Phase loads commonly encountered on naval vessels. Adhering to MIL-STD-1399-300B, the MPPS maintains phase current balance within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines while providing tightly regulated DC power. The power supply's superior conducted and radiated emissions performance has been rigorously tested to meet MIL-STD-461F, while also meeting MIL-STD-810G requirements for shock, drop and vibration. The MPPS is built to withstand extremely harsh environmental conditions including rain, sand, salt, high altitude and a temperature range of -40 °C to +70 °C.

The MPPS offers remarkable versatility and an array of features that make it a valuable asset for today's military field operations groups. It has the ability to be configured in parallel with up to 32 units, providing increased power output or N+M redundant systems. The MPPS features internal control systems that allow for synchronized start and stop of the parallel group, making it function as a single power supply. The device also has a battle short feature, which enables it to continue functioning beyond the specified temperature range. Additionally, an SNMP Ethernet base module allows real-time remote monitoring, with trap/email features to alert users and monitoring consoles of important system events. The MPPS outperforms other products in its class, delivering superior output power, efficiency, reliability, flexibility, size and weight.

Features:

4 kW programmable output voltage (25-400 Vdc) and current limit

Universal AC input: 360-528 VrmsL-L; 47-65 Hz

Programable Current Limit feature: 0.2-24 A

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources; MIL-STD-1399-300B

Up to 32 units can be paralleled for higher power or N+M redundant configurations

1U High Rack-Mount unit (17" x 20.42" x 1.73")

Low Weight: 33 lbs.

Specification Compliance:

MIL-STD-1399-300B

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-810G

Please click here to download the MPPS-4000-270 datasheet. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

