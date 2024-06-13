2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and Pearson Smith Realty Team Up to Provide Trusted Protection to Home Sellers

2-10 Expands Express Protection Program to Pearson Smith Brokerages Along the East Coast

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty continues to expand its trusted Express Protection Program by extending it to Pearson Smith Realty clients. All eligible Pearson Smith Realty listings' sellers will be automatically enrolled in complimentary 2-10 Seller Coverage, which provides protection against expensive, inconvenient breakdowns while the home is on the market.

"2-10 Express Protection is a powerful program for protecting homes and transactions throughout the listing period," said 2-10's Vice President of Real Estate Sales Leo Jaisingani. "It's a perfect complement to Pearson Smith Realty's extensive growth since 2018, and we're confident that it will enhance their sellers' experiences of selling their homes."

2-10's Express Protection Program has grown rapidly, providing sellers with a trusted strategy for managing risk and offering a solution to breakdowns of major home items, such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, along with kitchen appliances.

"2-10 gives us another pathway to pursue our goals of showing customer focus and commitment to deliver authentic, transparent and defined value," said Pearson Smith Realty CEO and founder Eric Pearson. "With 2-10 Express Protection, we're supporting our agents' clients to not only protect the transaction but also help the home stand out."

A home service plan is an effective home-selling incentive according to New American Funding. 2-10 Express Protection also gives the opportunity to convert coverage from home seller to buyer, which extends protection and helps agents address a major source of buyer's remorse.

For more information about 2-10, visit www.2-10.com/agent.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with its complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

About Pearson Smith Realty

Founded in 2014, Pearson Smith Realty's mission is to create a culture that motivates and assists real estate professionals in building a business focused on providing a level of service that exceeds all client expectations. For more information, visit www.pearsonsmithrealty.com.

