13.06.2024 16:06 Uhr
Barolo Barbaresco: Barolo and Barbaresco inaugurate the wine tourism season

The Langhe area opens the wine tourism season, offering superb wines and magnificent landscapes

MILAN, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data collected from a study by Divinea indicate that 43.8% of those who booked a wine cellar experience in Italy in 2023 are 25 to 34 years old, and the number of cellars open for visits on Saturday has risen to 78.1%. While this phenomenon varies greatly from one wine producing land to another, once more the Langhe have proven themselves to be a highly attractive area.

BBWO Logo

A new phenomenon: the de-seasonalisation of wine tourism

Two factors encourage visits to cellars during the entire year. Milder autumn and winter temperatures on the one hand, and the rising number of cellars that have developed targeted seasonal offerings on the other.

A unique land

The Langhe are in southern Piedmont. The name, of Celtic origin, means "strips of land" and refers to the elongated hills, often very steep-sided, which run parallel to each other, forming numerous narrow and steep valleys. The Langhe area is one of the most generous regions in the world in terms of the quality and variety of its wine production.

The roots of these great wines stem from the singular geographic position, suitable climate and rich substrate, which distinguish these hill areas, making them an environment rich in biodiversity.

Uniqueness and exceptionalness have meant that over the years the Langhe have become an important tourist and wine tourism destination, responding effectively to a demand that has progressively surfaced in the general public, in Italy and beyond.

The Barolo Barbaresco in numbers

The Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani includes 579 member wineries to date, 10 thousand hectares of protected denomination vine fields, which break down as follows: Barolo 2,258 hectares; Barbaresco 859; Dogliani 766; Diano d'Alba 204; Barbera d'Alba 1,734; Nebbiolo d'Alba 1174; Dolcetto d'Alba 934; Langhe 2,620 hectares.

With 66 million bottles of wine produced, it boasts 9 protected denominations (Barolo, Barbaresco, Dogliani, Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba, Barbera d'Alba, Langhe, Dolcetto d'Alba, Nebbiolo d'Alba, Verduno Pelaverga).

Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening is part of the European campaign "Top Tales: a piece of Europe on your table," a project funded by the European Union and promoted by the DOCG Barolo and Barbaresco, Fontina PDO Valle d'Aosta, and Riso di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese PDO.

Website: https://www.toptales.eu
PHOTO LINK

Funded by the European Union. Opinions and viewpoints expressed belong solely to the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the issuing authority shall be held liable for them.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199080/BBWO_China_2023_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/barolo-and-barbaresco-inaugurate-the-wine-tourism-season-302169642.html

