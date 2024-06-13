Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
BREAKING NEWS: POSITIVE KLINISCHE STUDIE UND EXPERTEN STEIGEN EIN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
13.06.24
17:17 Uhr
1,068 Euro
+0,008
+0,76 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0671,07817:34
1,0691,08017:33
PR Newswire
13.06.2024 16:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Achieves Major Victory with Podium Sweep at 2024 TCR USA Round

HEPPNER, Ore., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8th, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with a total of four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio. Behind the wheel of Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the team's dominance was proved by netting two victories, one runner-up result, and one third-place finish.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers celebrate their major victory.

Lynk & Co's philosophy of "More Than a Car" is embodied in its support for global automotive sports culture. As of 2023, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has achieved a total of six annual world championships, including four team championships and two driver championships. In the previous round in Morocco, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing also clinched the championship. These consecutive victories are a testament to the brand's support for the races and the competitive genetics of Lynk & Co.

Lynk & Co Cyan Racing triumphed with four podium finishes at the 2024 FIA TCR World Tour USA round at Mid-Ohio.

With their superior skills and precise tuning of Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieved victory on their first attempt at this challenging circuit. The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, located in central Ohio, is a renowned and demanding track in American racing. Spanning 3.63 kilometers with 13 turns, its consecutive bends and undulating terrain present significant challenges. This historic track witnessed the debut of Lynk & Co Cyan Racing as they embarked on their first-ever challenge here, garnering admiration from drivers and fans alike.

Facing the challenge of a high-difficulty track and heavy compensation weight in their debut, the solid teamwork among the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing drivers maximized their advantages in team combat. In the second round, following a chaotic start, the four Lynk & Co 03 TCR cars formed a united front. Ultimately, Yann Ehrlacher, Ma Qinghua, and Thed Björk swept the podium, securing first, second, and third places respectively.

Lynk & Co is dedicated to the innovation and development of automotive technology, ensuring that the racing expertise complements the handling proficiency of their production vehicles. Owing to Lynk & Co's exceptional CMA architecture, Lynk & Co 03 TCR used by Lynk & Co Cyan Racing on the track retains the original 2.0T engine and chassis system of the production model Lynk & Co 03, and is further enhanced through professional racing modifications. The 03 series maintains a strong performance pedigree, continually improving its performance and quality through accumulated racing. By transferring technology from the track to the street, Lynk & Co continually optimizes automotive performance, ensuring each car reflects a commitment to superior performance and an exceptional driving experience. This relentless pursuit is the unique charm of the Lynk & Co brand's vision of "Changing Mobility Forever."

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

Contact:

lynkco.media@lynkco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437846/Lynk___Co_Cyan_Racing_drivers_celebrate_major_victory.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437847/Lynk___Co_Cyan_Racing_triumphed_podium_finishes_2024_FIA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynk--co-cyan-racing-achieves-major-victory-with-podium-sweep-at-2024-tcr-usa-round-302172069.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.