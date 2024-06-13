Anzeige
13.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
Cascale Expert To Support EFRAG in Shaping Effective Sustainability Disclosure Regulations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2024 / Cascale

Cascale is proud to announce that Adrián Branco, senior manager for Higg Index Brand & Retail, has secured a part-time secondment with the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG). In a part-time secondment in-kind with EFRAG that began in March, Branco's involvement will bring extensive industry knowledge and technical expertise to support the development of textile-specific European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) for the Textiles, Accessories, Footwear, and Jewelry (MTA) sector.

His contribution will focus on providing expertise in the field, identifying sustainability matters, and drafting the ESRS-MTA under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This work is a pivotal step in shaping the future of sustainability reporting standards for the textile and apparel industry.

The announcement was made during Cascale and Worldly's recent webinar: "Navigating Legislation & the Higg Index: Higg BRM with CSRD & More." Click here to view the webinar recording.

By contributing to EFRAG, Cascale enhances its visibility and access to European Union decision-makers, strengthening its role in the ESG data space. This secondment highlights Cascale's commitment to advocating for effective sustainability disclosure regulations and aligning industry standards.

The robust governance system at EFRAG for approving standards ensures that no single party has undue influence, maintaining transparency and fairness in the process. Cascale's participation in this process ensures that its contributions benefit the entire industry and support the overarching regulatory goals within the sector.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

