GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: Our Employees - Pay Parity

Pay Parity

A critical part of building a more inclusive and equitable company is ensuring that employees are paid fairly for doing the same kind of work, regardless of demographics. Reporting pay parity data shows our current and prospective employees that we're committed to equal pay for equal work.

In 2015, GoDaddy was among the first companies to announce and publish our pay parity results, and we're proud to achieve gender pay parity (globally) for the ninth year in a row and ethnicity pay parity (in the U.S.) for the seventh year in a row.1

While GoDaddy's pay parity target is $1.00 for $1.00, a few cents on either side of a dollar is considered an equitable result. This is due to the analysis being a single point in time data set, which includes total compensation awarded, such as annual bonuses and equity grants, all of which are variable and impacted by employee performance.

In 2023, we continued to partner with a third-party expert to execute a multivariate regression analysis that accounts for variables like performance and length of time in a role, which are considered reasonable explanations for differences in pay.2 This supports our efforts in applying appropriate and accepted methods and standards to our analysis and mitigations.

Gender Compensation Data

GoDaddy-wide, for every $1.00 a man makes, a woman makes the same. We continually achieve pay parity for men and women globally across various career levels and for non-binary employees as well.3

All Company

2023 Women: $1.00

2022 Women: $1.00

Leaders (Directors +)

2023 Women: $0.97

2022 Women: $0.97

Technical roles

2023 Women: $1.00

2022 Women: $0.99

Non-tech roles

2023 Women: $0.99

2022 Women: $1.00

Non-binary

2023 Non-binary: $0.97

2022 Non-binary: $1.01

U.S. Race and Ethnicity Compensation Data

Our U.S. pay data shows that at the company level, for every $1.00 a white employee earns, an employee of color earns $1.01. In 2023, while we achieved pay parity across multiple career levels, we found that pay varies by employee ethnic group in the U.S.4 We continue to study the data to understand how we compensate employees from different underrepresented groups to ensure fairness.

All Company

2023 People of Color: $1.01

2022 People of Color: $1.01

Leaders (Directors +)

2023 People of Color: $1.02

2022 People of Color: $1.03

Technical roles

2023 People of Color: $1.01

2022 People of Color: $1.02

Non-tech roles

2023 People of Color: $1.00

2022 People of Color: $1.00

A Closer Review U.S. Race and Ethnicity Compensation Data

American Indian

2023 People of Color: $0.96

2022 People of Color: $0.97

Asian

2023 People of Color: $1.05

2022 People of Color: $1.04

Black

2023 People of Color: $0.99

2022 People of Color: $0.98

Hispanic

2023 People of Color: $1.01

2022 People of Color: $1.00

Pacific Islander

2023 People of Color: $1.02

2022 People of Color: $1.02

Multiracial

2023 People of Color: $0.99

2022 People of Color: $0.99

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please review the Frameworks and Metrics section.

1We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar.

2All data is based on end-of-year global employee population data and includes total direct compensation received in 2023, such as base salary, company bonuses and equity awards. In 2022, we broadened our definition of 'similar work,' requiring one man and one woman in the same job level. We include employees who have declined to provide their personal demographic data, allowing us to evaluate our whole organization.

3We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar.

4We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar.

