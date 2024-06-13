Regions Bank: Investing and Volunteering: Regions Celebration Week Supports Small Business

Regions gives $49,000 to support Central Florida entrepreneurs.

By Nestor Mato

The Regions Big Bike rode into Central Florida as part of Regions Celebration Week. The five-day event included community volunteering and financial contributions to community partners.

Investing in Entrepreneurs

"The message to entrepreneurs is there are people and organizations ready to invest in your success," said Chris Hurst, Orlando market executive for Regions Bank.

Regions Bank believes in small businesses. That is why we supported the following organizations that are making a real difference:

$20,000 to help fund the National Entrepreneur Center (NEC). NEC strengthens entrepreneurs through essential resources, expertise, and specialized programs along with a dynamic network of 19 resource partners and initiatives. The focus is to identify and meet the needs of entrepreneurs in our community and set them up for success.

"These funds will fuel tailored programs, from strategic planning to financial literacy and beyond. We will also develop customized workshops to guide aspiring entrepreneurs, to empower them for economic growth," said Belinda Kirkegard, president for NEC. "Support like that from Regions Bank is transformative because it enables us to innovate and expand services for Central Florida's entrepreneurs."

$13,000 grant to support the African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida. The organization is a principal advocate and leader in fostering economic success for African American-owned businesses and the African American business community in Central Florida. The Chamber represents nearly 1,000 members from various industries in six counties. The contribution will help foster a space to drive growth and strengthen networks.

$10,000 to help fund the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando. The Hispanic Chamber's goal is to drive economic growth by strengthening Hispanic business in Central Florida. Through the three pillars of Commerce, Coaching, and Community Building, it provides resources, advocacy, seminar sessions, and networking opportunities to help business owners and professionals thrive within the local economy.

"Starting a small business is part of the American dream, and when companies have the right tools for success, the local economy also benefits," said Hurst. "Both the Hispanic and African American Chambers are committed to further empowering our diverse community, and we are proud to support the work being done to create more inclusive prosperity."

$6,000 for the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund (HHSF). The Scholarship Fund is dedicated to investing in the college education of Hispanic/Latino students in Central Florida. The scholarships, student workshops and events are designed to help students earn their bachelor's degrees and develop critical life skills. This investment also promotes the development of a vibrant and diverse workforce.

"Together, we can empower and inspire the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. This contribution by Regions will support their academic journey and instill a sense of possibility for a brighter future," said Carolin Requiz Smith, executive director for HHSF. "Regions team members are also fully invested in the organization by providing their expertise, time and talent to support workshops, events, and more."

Value in Volunteering

As part of Celebration Week, Regions Bank associates also volunteered at 4Roots in Orlando. A customer of Regions since its founding in 2015, 4Roots has been dedicated to unearthing the power of food to build healthier communities. 4Roots works to educate and engage the community about sustainable food systems, striving to restore the balance between people and the planet.Regions Bank volunteers lent their support to 4Roots' Greenhouse and Food Forest. The Greenhouse, a state-of-the-art facility featuring nine different growing systems, saw our associates help with tasks from seed planting to seedling transfer and area cleanup. At the 4Roots' Food Forest, a quarter-mile walking path with over 75 edible species, the team participated in planting various species and tidying up the planting areas.

"Regions' efforts advanced the development of 4Roots' Farm Campus. The tasks help cultivate healthy, nutrient-dense produce for the local community," said Tommy Ward, 4Roots' Executive Director. "These resources serve as valuable educational opportunities for neighboring schools and universities, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices."

Regions Bank also gave back to first responders, healthcare heroes, and the community. Associates gave out lunch to firefighters at the Windermere Fire Station, teachers and staff at Hamlin Elementary School in Winter Garden and workers at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Meals were also served at the Samaritan Resource Center, where the staff works to help break the cycle of homelessness and poverty in East Orange County.





