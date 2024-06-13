Solum has developed the Arena solar panel, which serves as anti-slip flooring for roofs and terraces. The manufacturer says it is as efficient as conventional PV modules, with a calculated return on investment in four years in Spain. From pv magazine Spain Spanish startup Solum has developed walkable solar pavement. Its Arena panels are designed for installation on roofs and terraces as active spaces, said Solum co-founder Luis Muñoz Lombardo. The panels, measuring 120 cm x 67 cm, are made of standard silicon. They are compatible with various floor types and are easy to clean. The company said ...

