EC-Council to Decrease AI Chasm with Free Cyber AI Toolkit for Members

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-Council, creator of the iconic Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)® credential, is introducing a first of its kind Cyber AI Toolkit free for all of its certified members. Designed to empower its membership base of certified cybersecurity professionals, the Cyber AI Toolkit equips members with cutting-edge AI-enabled cybersecurity courses at no cost, helping them be better prepared for today's evolving cybersecurity landscape in the advent of AI. This highlights EC-Council's commitment to driving standards and advancing global cybersecurity readiness.

As governmental organizations like the FBI and others sound the alarm on the expected increase in cyber criminals utilizing AI in their attacks, the Cyber AI Toolkit, which features 14 hours of online learning, 74 premium videos, and 90 assessment questions, provides EC-Council members practical insights and hands-on experience in tackling AI-driven cyber threats. This innovative program provides real-world scenarios and lessons curated to advance an organization's cybersecurity readiness while enhancing the skills and rapid response for cybersecurity professionals.

Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council, highlighted the importance of equipping cybersecurity professionals with AI knowledge, "As threat actors increasingly weaponize AI to develop more advanced attack techniques, it is imperative that we provide our community of members with the necessary tools and knowledge to counter these threats. By offering this Toolkit for free we are bridging the AI Chasm by enhancing global cybersecurity standards and advancing continuous skill development."

The Cyber AI Toolkit responds directly to findings of the latest EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024 based on transformative insights gathered from more than 1,000 industry professionals. The report revealed that 83% of cybersecurity professionals have observed significant shifts in cyber-attack methodologies attributed to AI. 80% of organizations have embraced multi-factor authentication as a cornerstone of their defense against escalating cloud threats. Equally crucial is the report's emphasis on continuous training, recognized by 82% of respondents as pivotal in enhancing incident response readiness, and over 70% of participants identify zero-day exploits and social engineering as primary threat vectors.

This stark reality revealed by EC-Council Threat Report 2024 often referred to as the 'AI Chasm,' highlights the disparity between advancing AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and the evolving tactics employed by threat actors.

With the Cyber AI Toolkit, EC-Council is committed to shaping the future of the cybersecurity industry. From the inception of the CEH program to the introduction of AI-enabled courses and now the Cyber AI Toolkit, EC-Council remains dedicated to democratizing cybersecurity education and equipping professionals worldwide with the skills needed to safeguard digital landscapes effectively.

